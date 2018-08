Dynamo's Benjamin Verbic (C) and Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax vie for the ball during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Kiev. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

AEK goalkeeper Vassilis Barkas makes a stop against MOL Vidi during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Athens. EFE-EPA/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

AEK's Andre Simoes (C) tries to elude Loic Nego (L) of MOL Vidi during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Athens. EFE-EPA/Georgia Panagopoulou

Guillaume Hoarau of Young Boys Bern converts a penalty against Dinamo Zagreb during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Zagreb. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Dinamo's Izet Hajrovic (R) tries to elude a challenge by Christian Fassnacht of Young Boys Bern during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Zagreb. EFE-EPA/THOMAS HODEL

One-time powerhouse Ajax can look forward to Champions League play for the first time in five seasons after holding Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Tuesday in the second leg of their qualifier to win 3-1 on aggregate.

AEK Athens and Young Boys Bern also claimed berths in the group stage of Europe's elite club competition, getting past MOL Vidi and Dinamo Zagreb, respectively.