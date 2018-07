Ajax's Hakim Ziyech (2nd from L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Sturm Graz in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, July 25 in Amsterdam. EFE-EPA/Olaf Kraak

Lasse Schone (C) of Ajax scores against Sturm Graz in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, July 25 in Amsterdam. EFE-EPA/Olaf Kraak

Ajax defeated visiting Sturm Graz 2-0 here Wednesday in the first-leg of a tie to determine which team will advance to the third round of qualifiers for the 2018-2019 Champions League.

Ajax got goals from Hakim Ziyech, who beat Sturm Graz goalkeeper Jorg Siebenhandl with a shot from outside the box, and Lasse Schone, who knocked in the rebound after his initial effort from the penalty spot was stopped.