Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose (L) and David Neres of Ajax vie for the ball during the first leg of a Champions League semifinal in London on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente (C) battles Matthijs de Ligt (R) and Daley Blind of Ajax during the first leg of Champions League semifinal in London on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Donny van de Beek of Ajax scores a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during the first leg of a Champions League semifinal in London on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

Ajax defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 here Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal tie that was not as close as the score would indicate.

The Dutch side offered a master class in the "total football" pioneered by Johan Cruyff, stunning Spurs with their willingness to embrace wide-open play on their opponents home turf.