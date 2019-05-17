Ajax Amsterdam captain Matthijs de Ligt (C) holds the champion plate after winning the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match against De Graafschap Doetinchem, in Doetinchem, The Netherlands, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK

Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax Amsterdam celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK

AFC Ajax center-back and captain, Matthijs de Ligt, on Friday became the youngest person to be crowned best player in the Dutch soccer league at the age of 19.

De Ligt was awarded Golden Boot award by newspaper De Telegraaf.