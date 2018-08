PAOK's Aleksandar Prijovic (R) scores against FC Basel during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Basel, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Georgios Kefalas

Frank Onyeka (D) of FC Midtjylland and FC Astana's Junior Kabananga vie for the ball during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Herning, Denmark. EFE-EPA/Bo Amstrup

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham (L) and Anders Trondsen of Rosenborg vie for the ball during the second leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 1 in Trondheim, Norway. EFE-EPA Martin Wold

Sandic Lovric (L) of Sturm Graz and Ajax's Carel Eiting chase after the ball during the second leg of a Champions League second-round qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Graz, Austria. EFE-EPA/Dominik Angerer

Ajax and Celtic advanced to the third round of the qualifiers for the 2018-2019 Champions League with victories Wednesday against Sturm Graz and Rosenborg, respectively.

The Dutch side, who went into Wednesday's second leg with a 2-0 advantage after the first leg in Amsterdam, prevailed 3-1 in Graz on a brace by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and a goal from Dusan Tadic.