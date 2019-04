Ajax Amsterdam players during their team's training session at Sports park De Toekomst in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Ajax Amsterdam's head coach Erik ten Haag and team player Hakim Ziyec during the press conference at Sports park De Toekomst in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Ajax Amsterdam's head coach Erik ten Haag (R) and assistant Aron Winter during their team's training session at Sports park De Toekomst in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Juventus' striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) performs during his team's training session at Continassa training centre in Turin, Italy, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (C) attends a familiarization walk at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Ajax head coach Erik Ten Haag said Wednesday that "it would be good if Cristiano Ronaldo would be present" for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals contest pitting the Dutch side against Juventus, because he, Ten Haag, wants his team to "play against the best players."

Earlier in the day, Portuguese superstar Ronaldo returned to the team's practice in Turin, a training session that was presided over by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.