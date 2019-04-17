Ajax's Matthijs de Light (2-R) scores the 1-2 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam in Turin, Italy, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Players of Ajax celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg, soccer match between Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam in Turin, Italy, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Ajax's comeback in the European elite club championship and its qualification to Champions League semifinals have been based on two key principles of the master Johan Cruyff: challenging the laws of the soccer market and prioritizing team play over individual abilities.

Out of the 16 teams who fought it out in the knockout stages, the Amsterdam side was one of the lowest-budget teams. The Dutch Eredivisie does not attract the same attention or the millions of euros in broadcasting rights cash as the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga or the Italian Serie A.