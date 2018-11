Police clash with Ajax soccer fans prior the UEFA Champions League group E soccer match between Benfica and Ajax, held at Luz Stadium, Lisbon Portugal, 7 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Benfica`s Alex Grimaldo (R) fights for the ball against Ajax`s Hakim Ziyech during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Benfica and Ajax, held at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, 7 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Benfica`s players (L-R) Jardel, Haris Seferovic and Gabriel Appelt react at the end of the UEFA Champions League Group E at Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, 7 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUELA A. LOPES

Benfica's Ruben Dias (L) in action with Ajax's David Neres during the UEFA Champions League Group E match at Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal, 7 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Lisbon, Nov 7 (efe-epa) - Ajax earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, improving their chances to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League and leaving the Portuguese team virtually eliminated.

The first goal of the match came in the 29th minute thanks to a fault by Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, who let Benfica's Jonas take it on the chest and tap it in.