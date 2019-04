Ajax's Frenkie de Jong heads the ball as several Juventus players close in during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

David Neres (L) of Ajax celebrates after scoring a goal against Juventus during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus shoots at the Ajax goal during the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/Olaf Kraak

Ajax, the Cinderella side of the 2018-2919 Champions League, and perennial powerhouse Juventus deadlocked 1-1 here Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinal clash.

The hosts dominated possession 61 percent to 39 percent and probably think they should have gotten more, though supporters at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena were likely thrilled to see Ajax hold their own against a top club on the first big European night here in 16 years.