Ajax Amsterdam sporting director Marc Overmars on Monday labeled Real Madrid as the favorite to qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Madrid will host Ajax on Tuesday for the second leg of the round of 16, having beaten the Dutch side 2-1 in the first leg on Feb. 13.