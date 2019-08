Players of Red Star Belgrade (back) and Young Boys (front) enter the pitch for their UEFA Champions League playoff, first leg soccer match in Bern, Switzerland, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League playoff, first leg soccer match against Rosenborg BK in Zagreb, Croatia, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KASAP

Lazar Randelovic (L) of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League playoff, first leg soccer match against FK Krasnodar in Piraeus, Greece, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGIA PANAGOPOULOU

Red Star Belgrade's Mateo Garcia Ezequiel (L) scores the 2-1 lead against Young Boys' goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos (C) during their UEFA Champions League playoff, first leg soccer match in Bern, Switzerland, 21 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

APOEL Nicosia's Lucas Souza (R) fights for the ball against Ajax Amsterdam's Noussair Mazraoui (L) during their UEFA Champions League playoff first leg soccer match at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU

Last year's semifinalist Ajax will host APOEL Nicosia in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualification round tie on Wednesday, following a goalless first-leg draw.

Olympiacos, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague moved one step closer to the CL Group Stage, the draw which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.