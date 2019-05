Ajax players celebrate their win with supporters after the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and FC Utrecht, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

AFC Ajax practically assured themselves of winning the Dutch first division crown by pummeling Utrecht 4-1 here Sunday.

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven went into the penultimate match of the Eredivisie season level on points at 80, though the Amsterdam side have a far better goal differential: 84, compared with 70 for their rivals.