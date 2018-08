MOL Vidi's Danko Lazovic (C) vies for the ball with Kostas Galanopoulos of AEK Athens during the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 22, in Budapest. EFE-EPA/TIBOR ILLYES/HUNGARY OUT

Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos leaps to make a stop against Dinamo Zagreb during the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 22, in Bern. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Dusan Tadic is mobbed by his Ajax teammates after scoring a goal against Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 22, in Amsterdam. EFE-EPA/OLAF KRAAK

Four-time Champions League winners Ajax took a big step toward returning to Europe's elite club competition with a 3-1 win Wednesday over Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their final-round qualifying tie.

AEK Athens likewise look set to qualify after prevailing 2-1 away to MOL Vidi, while Young Boys managed only a 1-1 draw at home to Dinamo Zagreb.