Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos reacts during the Spanish First Division La Liga match held between Real Madrid and Girona FC at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHEMA MOYA

Frenkie de Jong (R) of Ajax Amsterdam in action with Real Madrids Luka Modric during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid in AMsterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLAF KRAAK

The illegal efforts to force a second yellow card by Real Madrid's captain and defender Sergio Ramos were ill-advised and, should Dutch team Ajax prevail in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, he will rue his actions, midfielder Frenkie de Jong said Friday.

The Netherlands international De Jong, 21, who is set to join Barcelona in the summer, called out Ramos' hubris as the Spanish forward was penalized and will have to sit out of the Tuesday match and also any second CL match the Spanish powerhouse may advance to if Madrid were to beat Ajax.