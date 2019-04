Alex Sandro (R) of Juventus challenges Ajax's Donny van de Beek during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, April 16. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Matthijs de Ligt (R) of Ajax (in black) scores a goal against Juventus during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal tie in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, April 16. EFE-EPA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Juventus scores a goal against Ajax during the second leg of a Champions League quarterfinal in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday, April 16. EFE-EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Ajax came from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 here Tuesday and prevail 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League quarterfinal clash.

While the Dutch side are headed to their first European semifinal since 1997, Cristiano Ronaldo lost out on his bid to lead Juve to a Champions League crown after doing the same for Real Madrid in three straight seasons.