Canadian forward Tesho Akindele scored a brace in FC Dallas' 3-2 come-from-behind victory over visiting Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action.

Wednesday night's game at Toyota Stadium between the teams with the best records thus far in the 2018 MLS season lived up to the hype.