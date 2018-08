Dejan Lovren (L) of Croatia in action against Fedor Smolov (R) of Russia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov has chosen not to call up CSKA Moscow goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and Lokomotiv Moscow forward Fyodor Smolov for the national team's upcoming international matches, the Russian Football Union announced Monday.

Russia is set to be hosted by Turkey in their UEFA Nations League opener on Sept. 7, and will take on the Czech Republic in a home friendly three days later at Rostov Arena.