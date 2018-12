Al Ain FC player Hussein Elshahat (C) and his teammates attend a training session at Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Al Ain FC head coach Zoran Mamic (L) and his player Amer AbdulRahman attend a press conference at Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Al-Ain head coach Zoran Mamic on Friday said that Real Madrid, his opponent in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup final match, is the favorite team to win the trophy.

The UEFA Champions League defending champion, Real Madrid, is set to meet Al-Ain on their home turf for the tournament's final match to be held at Zayed Sports City Stadium in the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi Saturday.