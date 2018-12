Aaron Clapham of Wellington celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Al Ain FC and Team Wellington FC in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Soccer fans attend the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Al Ain FC and Wellington Phoenix FC at Sheikh Hazaa Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Tsukasa Shiotani (R) of Al Ain in action against Jack-Henry Sinclair (L) of Wellington during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Al Ain FC and Team Wellington FC in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Players of Al Ain FC celebrate after the penalty shootout of the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 between Al Ain FC and Team Wellington FC in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates made a thrilling comeback on Wednesday after beating Team Wellington of New Zealand 4-3 on penalties in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup Play-off, advancing to the quarter-finals clash against Esperance Sportive of Tunisia.

The 2018 OFC Champions League winner Wellington shocked Al Ain with three goals in the first half, while the 2017-2018 UAE Pro-League champion rallied back to a 3-3 tie that lasted during the extra time at Hazza bin Zayed stadium.