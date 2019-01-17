Qatari drive Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) said Wednesday that "it would be great to have (Spain's) Fernando Alonso at the 2020 Dakar," after the two-time Formula 1 champion began tests on the car with which the Arab is poised to win this year's rally.

"We'll give everything to Fernando to see if he likes it. He promised to come to Qatar or Morocco in the coming months to try it, but he has to coordinate it with the team. I'll be there to help him," said Al-Attiyah after winning the ninth and next-to-last leg of the 2019 Dakar Rally in Peru's coastal desert and all but clinching the contest, barring some major disaster during the last leg.