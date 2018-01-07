Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) and Brit Sam Sunderland (KTM) on Saturday topped the first stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the car and motorcycle sections respectively, on a day marked by caution when many drivers chose to wait for later legs to make a move.
The opening stage, between Lima and Pisco, was only 31 kilometers (19 miles) long over sand dunes, an apparently easy beginning to get into the race rhythm, but the drivers started after noon with a high sun, which made it difficult to see the circuit's shifting surface conditions.