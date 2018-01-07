French drivers Sebastian Loeb and Daniel Elena of Peugeot participate during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

French drivers Jerome Pelichet and Eugenie Decke of Toyota participate during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Portugal's Carlos Sousa and French Pascal Maimon of Renault participate during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

British Sam Sunderland in action on his KTM during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah and French Matthieu Baumel of Toyota, during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spanish drivers Nani Roma and Alex Haro Bravo of Mini, during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Spanish rider Laia Sanz of the KTM Factory Racing Team during the first stage of the Rally Dakar 2018 between Lima and Pisco in Peru, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) and Brit Sam Sunderland (KTM) on Saturday topped the first stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally in the car and motorcycle sections respectively, on a day marked by caution when many drivers chose to wait for later legs to make a move.

The opening stage, between Lima and Pisco, was only 31 kilometers (19 miles) long over sand dunes, an apparently easy beginning to get into the race rhythm, but the drivers started after noon with a high sun, which made it difficult to see the circuit's shifting surface conditions.