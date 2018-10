Egypt's Zamalek head coach Christian Gross (C) and player Hazem Emam (L) during a press conference a day before the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup match between Saudi al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Yosri

Egypt's Zamalek head coach Christian Gross (C) speakes during a press conference a day before the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup match between Saudi al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Yosri

The Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal player Omar Abdulrahman, known as Amouri, speaks during a press conference a day before the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup match between Saudi al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Yosri

The Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus speaks during a press conference a day before the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup match between Saudi al-Hilal and Egypt's Zamalek, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Yosri

The coach of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC Friday praised the reigning Egypt Cup champion, Zamalek, before both teams clash in the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh.

Saturday's match, which is set to be held at King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi capital, will be the third edition of the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup, following the first two in 2001 and 2003.