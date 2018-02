Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri speaks to the media during his presentation as a new Leganes player at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri during his presentation as a new Leganes player at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri during his presentation as a new Leganes player at Butarque stadium in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Arabia Saudi winger Yahya al-Shehri on Thursday said that he was ready to give his best at his new club Leganes in what would be his first European experience.

Al-Shehri joined the La Liga club on loan until the end of the season as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.