Sporting's player Alan Ruiz celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese first league soccer match between Sporting CP and Vitoria de Guimaraes at Alvalade XXI Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Mar. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Argentine midfielder Alan Ruiz has joined Atletico Colon on loan for one year from Sporting Clube de Portugal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Over the past few weeks, the player's relationship with Sporting has gone through a rough patch after he was sidelined due to a disciplinary issue.