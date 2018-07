Quick Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe, of France, celebrates on the podium wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey following the 10th stage of the Tour de France between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand, France, on July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Quick Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe, of France, in action during the 10th stage of the 105th Tour de France between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand, France, on July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step) on Tuesday won the 10th stage of the 2018 Tour de France road race - the first mountain stage in the French Alps - while Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium (BMC) retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe was all alone out in front as he crossed the finish line for his first-ever Tour stage victory, taking four hours, 25 minutes and 27 seconds to complete the 158.5-kilometer (98.5-mile) stage, held between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand.