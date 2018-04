French rider Julian Alaphilippe (L) of Quick-Step team celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour of Basque Country cycling race, over 166.7km between Zarautz and Bermeo, Basque Country, Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

French rider Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) on Tuesday won stage two of the Tour of the Basque Country cycling race, his second stage win in a row, adding a further boost to his overall lead.

Alaphilippe was again able to beat out Slovenia's Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), who also took second on Monday, sprinting to the end of the 166.7-kilometer route between the northern Spanish towns of Zarautz and Bermeo.