Team Sky rider Chris Froome (2-R) of Britain rides with the rest of the Sky team on the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218 km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Quick Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during the 16th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 218km between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Quick Step Floors rider Julian Alaphilippe of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcassonne and Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, on July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step) won the 16th stage of the 2018 Tour de France on Tuesday, his second stage victory of the Tour, while Britain's Geraint Thomas (Sky) maintained the overall leader's yellow jersey without difficulty.

Spain's Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Bahrain) came second, followed by Britain's Adam Yates (Mitchelton), who crashed out while in the lead during a key descent late in the stage, allowing Alaphilippe to claim the win.