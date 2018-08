A group of riders mount a breakaway during the seventh stage of the Volta a Portugal between Montalegre and Viana do Castelo on Thursday, Aug. 9. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish cyclist Enrique Sanz celebrates as he crosses the finish line first to win Stage 7 of the Volta a Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 9, in Viana do Castelo, Portugal. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish rider Raul Alarcon (W52- FC Porto) team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall race lead after stage seven of the Volta a Portugal between Montalegre and Viana do Castelo on Thursday, Aug 9. EFE-EPA/NUNO VEIGA

Spaniard Enrique Sanz (Euskadi-Murias) won Stage 7 of the Volta a Portugal on Thursday, while compatriot Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) finished third to assure himself of remaining in yellow for at least one more day.

Sanz completed the 165.5km from Montalegre and Viana do Castelo in 3:45.02, crossing the line just ahead of Portugal's Daniel Mestre (Efapel) and Alarcon.