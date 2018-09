RCD Espanyol's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and RCD Espanyol at the Mendizorroza in Vitoria, Spain, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Adrian Ruiz De Hierro

Espanyol's Mario Hermoso (R) reacts during the Spanish La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and RCD Espanyol in Vitoria, Spain, on Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Deportivo Alaves rallied from a goal down to beat Espanyol 2-1 on Sunday, earning its first La Liga win in three matches this season and handing Espanyol its first defeat.

Brazilian forward Leo Baptistao gave Espanyol the lead as he successfully converted a penalty kick three minutes before first-half stoppage time.