Villarreal CF's head coach Javi Calleja reacts during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, 28 October 2018. EFE/EPA/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Villareal defender Mario Gaspar (R) vies for the ball with Alaves' Jony during the Spanish First Division League 10th round match between Alaves and Villarreal at the Mendizorrotza stadium, in Vitoria, Spain, 28 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Adrian Ruiz de Hierro

Deportivo Alaves' Borja Baston (L) celebrates after scoring the winning 2-1 goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, 28 October 2018. EFE/EPA/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO

Jonathan Calleri and Borja Baston scored the two goals whereby Deportivo Alaves downed Villarreal 2-1 in an intense match that went into extra time.

Gerard Moreno notched the goal for Villarreal just 10 minutes into the match at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria.