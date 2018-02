Alaves midfielder Alfonso Pedraza (2nd r.) celebrates after scoring the first goal against Celta Vigo during a First Division La Liga match at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria on Feb. 3, 2018, won by Alaves 2-0. EFE-EPA/David Aguilar

The diligent duo of Alfonso Pedraza and Munir overcame Celta Vigo, which, despite dominating the ball for most of the match, only managed to overcome the rock-solid defense of Alaves once, thanks to a touch of genius from Iago Aspas in injury time.

The squads were barely on the stadium turf when Alaves struck the first blow when a free kick from Victor Laguardia ended in a shot by Munir that was finished off by Alfonso Pedraza to go ahead 1-0 at minute 4.