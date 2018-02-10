Alaves' Ibai Gomez (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal's players Javi Fuego (R) and Manu Trigueros (L) in action against Hernan Perez during a Spanish Primera Division League's soccer match between Villarreal and Alaves at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Carlos Arturo Bacca (R) celebrates the 1-2 against Deportivo Alaves during a Spanish Primera Division League's soccer match between Villarreal and Alaves at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Alaves' Rodrigo Ely (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alaves at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Deportivo Alaves defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Saturday in the 23rd round of La Liga, its second victory in a row.

Villarreal, currently in fifth place in the Spanish league, suffered its second straight loss after a string of three consecutive wins.