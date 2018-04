Eibar's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic clears Alaves' defender Victor Laguardia's shot during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Alaves' forward John Guidetti (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Eibar during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

Eibar's midfielder Takashi Inui in action against Alaves' defender Victor Laguarda (L) and Martin Aguirregabiria during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Deportivo Alaves on Sunday secured a 1-0 away win over Eibar in the La Liga 32nd round, and are now 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Alaves forward John Guidetti scored the early winner just five minutes into the match, held at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar, Spain.