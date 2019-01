Alaves defender Martin Aguirregabiria (R) and Valencia's winger Daniel Wass (L) in action during Spanish La Liga match between Alaves and Valencia at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Adrian Ruiz Del Hierro

Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan (2-R) and midfielder Tomas Pina (C) celebrate after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Alaves and Valencia at Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Adrian Ruiz del Hierro

Deportivo Alavés came from behind topping visiting Valencia 2-1 in a La Liga event held at the Mendizorroza stadium on Saturday.

Alaves was more solid and accurate, managing to weather the early lead for Valencia created by midfielder Dani Parejo and securing the three points thanks to goals netted by striker Borja Baston and midfielder Tomas Pina.