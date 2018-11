Huesca players Moi Gomez (L) and Carlos Akapo (up C) in action against Alaves players Manu Garcia (front C) and Jonathan Calleri (R) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo Alaves and SD Huesca in Vitoria, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID AGUILAR

Derpotivo Alaves' player Calleri (R) in action against Insua of Huesca during their LaLiga soccer match at Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves' forward Ruben Sobrino celebrates after scoring 2-1 goal against Huesca during their LaLiga soccer match at Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ David Aguilar

Alaves beat Huesca 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday, rallying back from a 1-0 deficit to extend newly-promoted Huesca's winless drought to an 11th match.

Huesca was the first to create a scoring chance when Spanish midfielder Moises Gomez Bordonado collected a loose ball in front of the area ten minutes into the first half, but his shot went just wide.