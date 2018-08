Real Betis defender Junior Firpo (C) vies for the ball against Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso (L) and defender Martin Aguirregabiria (R) during a La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales (3-L) and three Alaves players - goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco (L), defender Martin Aguirregabiria (2-L) and defender Guillermo Maripan (R) - are seen in action during a La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, Aug. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Real Betis midfielder Takashi Inui in action during a La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Real Betis at Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 25 August 2018. EPA-EFE/David Aguilar

Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis both picked up their first points of the 2018-2019 La Liga season in a 0-0 draw in Matchday 2 action here Saturday.

The visitors took the initiative early on but were stymied by Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, while Real Betis net minder Pau Lopez preserved the scoreless draw with an outstanding save in the closing minutes.