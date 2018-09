Rayo Vallecano's Senegalese player Abdoulaye Ba (R) in action against Darko Brasanac (L) of Alaves during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo Alaves in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA

Rayo Vallecano' player Raul de Tomas (2L) celebrates with team mates after scoring the equalizer against Alaves during their La Liga soccer match at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Víctor Lerena

Alaves' Swedisdh forward John Guidetti (C-L) struggles for the ball with Gorka Elustondo of Rayo Vallecano during their La Liga soccer match at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Víctor Lerena

Alaves on Saturday routed a 10-man Rayo Vallecano 5-1 in La Liga action to extend its winning streak to three matches.

Alaves' Spanish full back Ximo Navarro opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game, while Spanish forward Raul de Tomas drew Rayo Vallecano level at the half-an-hour mark.