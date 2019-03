Spanish national soccer team's winger Rodrigo Moreno poses during a press conference at the Sports City of Las Rozas, in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Spanish national soccer team's player Jordi Alba during a press conference at the Sports City of Las Rozas, in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

With many new players set to debut for the Spanish national soccer team, Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba warned Wednesday that Norway's national soccer team will likely give La Roja a hard time when the teams square off in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Spain is set to host Norway at Valencia's Mestalla stadium and then play Malta on the road for the first two match days of the Euro 2020 qualification rounds scheduled for March 23 and 26 respectively.