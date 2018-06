Spanish defender Jordi Alba (C) and Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun during their 2018 FIFA World Cup match in Group B held at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Etxezarreta

Spanish defender Jordi Alba on Thursday said that his La Roja teammates were happy and optimistic after their first two 2018 FIFA World Cup matches.

After playing to a 3-3 classic draw against Portugal in their first Group B clash, Spain defeated Iran 1-0 on Wednesday.