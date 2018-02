Albert Ramos of Spain in action during his match against Liam Broady of Britain for the Davis Cup World Group tie between Spain and Great Britain at Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella, Spain, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS DIAZ

Liam Broady of Britain in action against Albert Ramos during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Spain and Britain at Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella, Spain, Feb. 2, 2018.EPA-EFE/ Carlos Diaz

Spain's Albert Ramos-Viñolas on Friday beat world No. 165 Liam Broady 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), handing his country a 1-0 lead over the United Kingdom in the Davis Cup World Group first round tie in the Spanish city of Marbella.

The 21st-ranked Ramos-Viñolas, who saved a set point during the tiebreak, had to work for two hours and 34 minutes to earn his first home Davis Cup rubber.