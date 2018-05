Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in action against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in action against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men'Äôs first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Albert Ramos on Monday defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam event, held on clay court.

The Spaniard, a former top-20 player but ranked No. 36 at present, needed two hours and seven minutes to earn his second win over Kukushkin, ranked No. 83, in their third career match.