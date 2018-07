Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies of Curacao hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Atlanta Braves held off a late comeback from the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night to win 9-5 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

The Braves led 7-0 going into the seventh inning, when Devon Travis struck a home run with the bases loaded, as Toronto scored five runs to make things interesting. It was Travis' third career grand slam.