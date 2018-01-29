Aly Gabr (R) fights for the ball with Al-Ahly player Momen Zakrey (L) during their Egyptian League soccer soccer match at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt on in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

West Bromwich Albion on Monday confirmed the signing of defender Ali Gabr on loan through the end of this season from Egypt's Zamalek club.

Albion has an option to permanently sign the 29-year-old Egyptian for an agreed-upon fee.