A photo of World Cup albums and packets of stickers available for purchase at the official Panini store in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 31 August 2022. EFE/Raul Martinez

Sales of World Cup albums and stickers are booming in Uruguay, with 25,000 retail outlets looking to cash in on the enthusiasm there for soccer's showcase event.

Long lines that formed outside the official Panini store in Montevideo and promotional posters in the capital's main thoroughfare are evidence of the frenzy ahead of the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 20. to Dec. 18.