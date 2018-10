Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (3L) celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (C) celebrates scoring the winning goal with his team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (R) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) and Dortmund's Manuel Akanji (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel

Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer scored a hat-trick in 35 minutes to lead his side to beat Augsburg 4-3 in the Bundesliga seventh round on Saturday and keep atop the German League table.

Dortmund came from behind to make the late home win; the third straight victory.