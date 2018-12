Dortmund's Paco Alcacer (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Marco Reus (L) in action against Bremen players Martin Harnik (C) and Maximilian Eggestein (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Paco Alcacer reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Bremen's Ludwig Augustinsson (L) in action with Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Dortmund's Marco Reus (C) celebrates with his team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SV Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, 15 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Goals by Spanish striker Paco Alcacer and forward Marcos Reus provided the 2-1 victory of Borussia Dortmund against Werder Bremen on Saturday, extending their winning streak to 12 wins and 3 draws in 15 matches, and stay on top spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Swiss coach Lucien Favre's side scored their sixth successive win at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Borussia now have a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.