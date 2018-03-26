Spain's head coach Julen Lopetegui (C), with his goalkeeper David de Gea (L) and midfielder Thiago Alcantara (R), attends a press conference of the Spanish national soccer team at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara on Monday hailed the fact that Argentina's Lionel Messi will be able to take part in the upcoming friendly match between the two national soccer squads.

"As a professional I do not wish for any fellow player to miss a game, especially with injury. It is important for Messi to play in this game for the show, for the soccer world and because we want to play against the best. To be the best you have to face the best," Alcantara said at a press conference for Tuesday's game.