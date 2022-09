Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway (R) during the men's final match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 11 September 2022. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Alcaraz beats Ruud in US Open final to win first grand slam at 19

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday won his first grand slam of his career and becoming the youngest top-ranked men's player in ATP history after winning the United States Open final against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz, 19, triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in three hours and 20 minutes against Ruud, 23, in New York, where he is now the youngest champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.