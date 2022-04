Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Barcelona Open Banc-Sabadell-Conde de Godo tournament, where he defeated his countryman Pablo Carreño in straight sets in Barcelona on April 24, 2022. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lifts the trophy he received as winner of the Barcelona Open Banc-Sabadell-Conde de Godo tournament, defeating his countryman Pablo Carreño in straight sets in Barcelona on April 24, 2022. EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz defeated countryman Pablo Carreño 6-3 and 6-2 in the Barcelona Open to take the Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godo trophy, not to mention Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal's crown in the tourney.

With the win, the 18-year-old Alcaraz will now move up to No. 9 in the ATP Rankings, thus making him the youngest player ever to get into the tennis world's Top 10 since Nadal himself reached that level 17 years ago after winning his first trophy in the Catalonian capital.