Paris (France), 22/05/2022.- Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina plays Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 22 May 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The opening matches of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris got under way on Sunday without any of the pandemic restrictions that curtailed attendance at the Grand Slam tennis tourney over the past two years.

In the most highly anticipated men's match of the day, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz romped to a thrilling 6-4, 6-2 and 6-0 victory over Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero in an hour and 50 minutes.